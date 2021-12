PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Silver Alert was canceled after a 91 year old Belleair woman was believed to be missing Friday evening.

Authorities say Altea Gay Shedd, 91, was last seen leaving her home in Belleair Friday around 4:30 pm. Hours later, authorities said they located Shedd safely in Pasco County.

The alert was issued after Shedd did not arrive at a nearby relative’s home in Largo.