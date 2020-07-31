LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Silver alert issued for 87-year-old Palm Harbor man with memory issues

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing a 87-year-old man who suffers from memory loss issues.

Deputies say Michael Cilentro left his residence, located at 3512 Oak Lake Drive in Palm Harbor around 9:30 a.m. in a Burgundy 2014 Honda Civic, bearing Florida tag #EGW-H66.

According to deputies, Cilento was going to a barber shop located nearby at Alderman Road and U.S. Highway 19 but never arrived.

Cilento is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, 145 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, gray-green shorts, and white shoes.

Cilento does not have a cellphone and is being referred to as a missing endangered adult.

Anyone with information on Cilento’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss