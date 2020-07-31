Silver alert issued for 87-year-old Palm Harbor man with memory issues

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing a 87-year-old man who suffers from memory loss issues.

Deputies say Michael Cilentro left his residence, located at 3512 Oak Lake Drive in Palm Harbor around 9:30 a.m. in a Burgundy 2014 Honda Civic, bearing Florida tag #EGW-H66.

According to deputies, Cilento was going to a barber shop located nearby at Alderman Road and U.S. Highway 19 but never arrived.

Cilento is described as a white male, approximately 5’10” tall, 145 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, gray-green shorts, and white shoes.

Cilento does not have a cellphone and is being referred to as a missing endangered adult.

Anyone with information on Cilento’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.