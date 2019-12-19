Silver alert issued for 83-year-old Largo man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating an 83-year-old who suffers from memory issues.

Deputies say Charles Cloud, 83, was last spoken to at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. Cloud left his home at 11200 102nd Avenue North and was supposed to go to his daughter’s home Largo but he still has not arrived.

Cloud is believed to be driving a white 2017 Toyota Corolla, Florida tag #HZDV90. There is an American flag pennant attached to the exterior of the driver’s side rear door window and a Sheriff’s Association license plate on the front bumper.

Cloud is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say his last known location was on the Clearwater Causeway headed towards Clearwater Beach at approximately 11:00 a.m.