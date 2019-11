ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have opened a death investigation after a woman was killed in St. Petersburg, authorities said Monday.

Police said the woman was found deceased in the 600 block of 60th Avenue South.

“There are signs of violence,” police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said in an e-mail.

Further information was not available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: