ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — FBI agents and St. Petersburg police conducted a search of the Uhuru House on 18th Avenue Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for the St. Petersburg Police Department told 8 On Your Side that a federal search warrant was executed at the organization’s headquarters. Photos of the scene showed police blocking off a road during the investigation.

The Uhuru House organizes community programs that help Black Americans who face disparities in “education, health, health care and economic development,” according to its Pinterest page. The Uhuru Movement is part of the African People’s Socialist Party, according to the party’s website.

It was previously in headlines after a man was seen on video burning a flag at the location.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg, and Special Agent in Charge of FBI Tampa David Walker will hold a press conference at noon to share more information.