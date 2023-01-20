TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Tarpon Springs police investigated a shooting in the area of Palm Avenue Thursday night.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said at 11:03 p.m., multiple calls came in about shots being heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they found pistol and .556 rifle casings on the road, a police release said.

Upon further investigation, officers saw that several gunshots were fired into the front and side windshield of a gray Dodge SUV parked on Palm Avenue.

The department said other rounds were fired into the front window of an occupied home on Palm Avenue.

According to police, no one was injured in the shooting. At this time, no arrests were made, and information on potential suspects is limited.