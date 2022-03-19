PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department said a person was injured early Saturday morning after someone fired upon the car they were riding in.

Police said officers responded to the area of US Highway 19 North and Bryan Dairy Road after they heard gunshots at around 3:09 a.m.

Officers found a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road that had “damage consistent with a shooting,” according to a release.

The department said multiple people were in the vehicle, and one of them, a passenger, was injured by a gunshot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives said they are still working to identify the people involved in the incident. If you have information on what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7840.