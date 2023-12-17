ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — This weekend’s severe weather caused major concerns for St. Petersburg residents, with many telling 8 On Your Side the flooding came as a surprise.

“Basically, I went to my friend’s Christmas party last night,” Matt Sutterlin said. “[I} came home around 1 a.m.”

“[I] couldn’t get home,” he continued. “Everything’s closed down. It’s all flooded.”

It was something Sutterlin never expected, as he spent the night in his car.

“Had to sleep in the parking lot, wait for the floodwaters to go away,” he said.

Sutterlin wasn’t the only one.

Eric Droblyen woke up early Sunday morning in his Venetian Isles home to catch a flight.

“Driving through we had no idea,” he told News Channel 8. “It was really high.”

“I have air suspension; I brought it up as high as I could,” he continued. “It wasn’t until we got into Shore Acres, I said, ‘We can’t get out of this now; we’re committed.”