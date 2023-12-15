ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — People who live in the Shore Acres neighborhood of St. Petersburg are still working to recover from Hurricane Idalia after that storm caused flooding and major damage to many homes — and now this weekend’s weather poses another threat.

“The surge is what gets us out here,” said Dawn Kremer, who has been through several hurricanes in the area. “I just don’t understand why they can’t fix that.”

Now, Kremer is worried about more possible flooding from a storm forecast to hit the area this weekend.

“I went through Josephine, I went through Eta, I went through, what was that? Two years ago. And then Idalia and now I don’t know what with this thing,” she said. “And this thing is not even supposed to be a hurricane.”

She still hasn’t been able to move back into her home because of the damage caused by Idalia.

“Nobody’s back here,” she said. “Everybody is still out of here. Four or five of my neighbors just got furniture delivered yesterday.”

Kremer put a few sandbags outside of her home to prepare for more flooding this weekend.

“You’ve got to try and do something, but it’s not enough,” she said. “The force of that water, and if it’s going to be as high as Idalia, then forget it. It’s going to be pouring in here.”

The City of St. Petersburg has one sandbag location that is available all year, but has not opened up any additional sandbag locations for this weekend.

Sean Snow also lives in Shore Acres, and like many, he’s just hoping this weekend will not be bad.

“We’re just hoping it’s not as bad,” he said. “And I think it will be less than what it was for Idalia, obviously. It was a King Tide previously. Now it’s not. There will be a high tide when the wind is pushing into the bay, which is unfortunate. We’re hoping for the best and we’ve had bad storms where it comes up to the driveway. But we are hoping it doesn’t come up into the house this time because we are so close to moving back in.”