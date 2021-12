TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of 17th Avenue South and found a 47-year-old man lying in a field.

Investigators said the man suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and pronounced deceased.

There is no word on what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made at this time.