ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police are investigating a woman’s death after she was left at an emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Police said Tytaquisha Pearson, 25, was left at the hospital at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hours later, she died from her injuries.

Police said detectives are looking into what happened and where the shooting occurred.

If you know what happened to Pearson, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.