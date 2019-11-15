Employee shot, killed at Pinellas Park Walmart, shooter at large

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park police say an employee was fatally shot at a Walmart Neighborhood Market Friday. The suspect remains at large.

Police say the shooting took place in the rear dock area of the Walmart located at 6900 US Highway 19. Multiple shots were fired.





The employee was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say they are still looking for the shooter or shooters and believe the incident was not random. They are currently searching for a white sedan.

No other information has been released at this time.

