Shooting investigation underway in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting.
Deputies tell News Channel 8, the shooting took place off Ulmerton Road at Coral Way near Largo.
Currently there are no fatalities reported and deputies are on scene conducting the investigation.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
