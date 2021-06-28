Man dead, woman injured after shooter opens fire on group standing in St. Pete street, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured late Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue South at about 11:30 p.m.

Police said the victims were with a group of people on the street when someone opened fire behind a home across the street.

A man and woman, ages 28 and 25, were hit by bullets. The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Those with information are being told to call police or text their tip to TIP411.