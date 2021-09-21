‘She’s sweet, kind, compassionate, empathetic, loving’ Brother of St. Pete murder victim remembers his sister

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Rather than dwell on how his younger sister, Barbarajean Lombardi died, Mark Lombardi would like to reflect on how she lived.

“She saw the best in everyone she saw,” said Lombardi. “Anyone she surrounded herself with, she would only see the positive. She was incredibly kind.”

Mark Lombardi speaks about his only sister, Barbarajean.

18-year old Barbarajean Lombardi and a friend, 21-year old Tommy Dixon, were shot and killed at a home on Granville Court in St. Petersburg on Thursday night.

Police say the gunman was 29-year old James Pagan. Investigators would only say it was a domestic shooting and Pagan knew one of the victims. Pagan’s roommate told 8 On Your Side, he and Barbarajean had dated for several months and had recently broken up.

On Tuesday, Barbarajean’s family members and friends gathered for her funeral and a celebration of life at Faith Christian Academy in Spring Hill.

“She was an incredible soul,” said Mark Lombardi. “She’s sweet, kind, compassionate, empathetic, loving, she gave people hope. She always lifted people up. She was understanding. “

A fundraising website has been set up to help the family with end of life and other expenses.

A representative with Tommy Dixon’s family says his wake is scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lawson’s Funeral Home on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. His funeral will be the following day at Pleasant Grove Church in St. Petersburg. Details on the funeral are still being worked out.