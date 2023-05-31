PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is expected to provide an update on an officer-involved shooting that unfolded in Pinellas Park early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Gualtieri is scheduled to make his appearance at the Sheriff’s Administration building Wednesday at 11 a.m.

According to detectives, four Pinellas Park Police officers responded to a domestic call at a home in Pinellas Park Tuesday around 12:40 a.m.

Deputies said 36-year-old Jared Rudderham had gotten into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend at her home when the girl dialed 911 out of fear for her safety.

When officers arrived at the home, one officer saw Rudderham in the backyard of the home, holding what he believed to be a cell phone. At the same time, three other officers approached from the opposite side to speak with the man.

As the three officers entered the backyard, deputies said Rudderham pulled out a semi-automatic Glock 19 pistol from his waistband.

One officer saw Rudderham rack the weapon, charging it. As Rudderham racked the gun, he turned towards the officer who fired at Rudderham striking him four times.

Rudderham was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Rudderham has a lengthy criminal history, including burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest without violence, DUI, aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm or dangerous weapon, false imprisonment, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and domestic battery.