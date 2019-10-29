Shelby Nealy back in court, attorneys asking for ex-wife’s mental health records

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The man accused of killing his ex-wife and her entire family was back in a Pinellas County courtroom Monday.

Nealy is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one theft of grand theft auto after he allegedly killed his 21-year-old wife, Jamie Ivancic ​​​​and admitted to killing her parents 71-year-old Richard Ivancic and 59-year-old wife Laura Ivancic and their 25-year-old son Nicholas Ivancic so that they wouldn’t question her whereabouts.

Monday in court, Nealy’s attorneys asked the judge for his ex-wife’s mental health records, arguing she could have been abusive to both him and their children.

“In that statement, he says he killed Ms. Ivancic because she attacked their two minor children. There is also written statements that she attacked Mr. Nealy,” said Nealy’s defense attorney Allison Miller.

Miller argues Nealy could be suffering from Battered Spouse Syndrome.

The state plans to seek the death penalty if convicted. Nealy will be back in court in February 2020.