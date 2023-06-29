ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunken Gardens is mourning the loss of one of its long-time residents, an Amazon parrot named Paquita.

Paquita, a 60-plus-year-old parrot, died Wednesday after battling an aggressive form of cancer, Sunken Gardens said in a Facebook post.

“Paquita had so much fun interacting with guests! Her cheerful whistles and mischievous laugh could be heard throughout the Gardens and we will especially miss the sound of her joyfully singing out “PAQUIIIIIITA!” to greet the children who visited daily from Great Explorations and throughout the community,” Sunken Gardens said.

Staff members at the botanical garden said caring for Paquita for so many years was an “honor.”

“Paquita will always be a cherished member of the Sunken Gardens family and a treasured part of our history,” Sunken Gardens said. “She was so loved.”