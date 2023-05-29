NORTH REDINGTON BEACH. Fla. (WFLA) — A shark was spotted swimming close to the shoreline on North Redington Beach.

The shark was seen around 1:50 p.m. on Memorial Day heading north along the beach.

A witness says nearby beachgoers headed in the direction the shark was traveling and alerted swimmers.

In Florida, it’s not that uncommon to see sharks swimming close to shore or perhaps too close for comfort.

On Sunday, at least 10 sharks were spotted in the Dunedin Causeway.

Experts say when sharks are swimming near the shoreline, they are typically chasing fish, and not people.

“The fact that there are so few bites and shark bites are so rare, just points to the fact that humans are not on the menu,” said Marine ecologist Neil Hammerschlag. “Sharks really don’t represent a real danger to humans. And I think that the take-home message is to just be aware of your surroundings, and just be conscious and try to be good neighbors with the sharks.”

When it comes to sharks near Florida’s beaches, researchers say Volusia County has higher numbers of shark sightings, and 36% of shark attacks nationwide have happened there, according to a NewsNation report.