SHAMROCKFest canceled, St. Petersburg event organizers say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Event organizers in St. Petersburg announced the city’s inaugural SHAMROCKFest is canceled due to the possibility of inclement weather.

The event, originally planned to take place at the St. Pete Pier on Saturday, aimed to put a new twist on the St. Patrick’s day holiday. Organizers previously told 8 On Your Side the all-day festival would feature green beer, live bands and classic Irish eats.

Earlier Wednesday, the City of Tampa announced it had moved its annual St. Patrick’s event due to weather concerns from an approaching cold front.