SHAMROCKFest canceled, St. Petersburg event organizers say

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Visit St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Event organizers in St. Petersburg announced the city’s inaugural SHAMROCKFest is canceled due to the possibility of inclement weather.

The event, originally planned to take place at the St. Pete Pier on Saturday, aimed to put a new twist on the St. Patrick’s day holiday. Organizers previously told 8 On Your Side the all-day festival would feature green beer, live bands and classic Irish eats.

Earlier Wednesday, the City of Tampa announced it had moved its annual St. Patrick’s event due to weather concerns from an approaching cold front.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss