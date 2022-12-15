PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County first responders are working to clear debris from homes and community buildings in the wake of severe thunderstorms that hit much of the Tampa Bay area on Thursday.

St. Pete Fire Rescue reported that several trees were down on two buildings on 9th Avenue North, which stretches nearly the width of the county.

Crews reported at least one tree down on a home and another on a church.

There are no reported injuries in either incident. A News Channel 8 crew is headed to the scene.

Earlier Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for all counties in the Bay area. The watch will be in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday, WFLA’s Leigh Spann said.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Beradelli added that a possible tornado moved across Treasure Island toward the Tyrone Mall. From there, it moved south of Lealman and weakened east of Shore Acres.

