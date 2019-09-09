Several St. Pete museums participating in Free Museum Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re a museumgoer, get ready! There’s a day coming up that we think might be up your alley.

On Sept. 21, several St. Petersburg museums are participating in Free Museum Day.

Below is a list of participating museums and venues as well as what they will be offering on that day:

Imagine Museum, located at 1901 Central Avenue

Admission free on 1st floor

All visitors can sign up to receive 2 Bounce back Coupons for a return visit at a 50% off General Admission price. Must be used by 12/31/19. Events not included.

Retail Sales: Spend $25 and receive a FREE gift. Educational Toys & Games B2G1 FREE. Buy 10 Marbles & receive a free marble booklet. HUGE Clearance Sale.

Must be in line by 4 p.m.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, located at 2240 Ninth Avenue S.

Florida Holocaust Museum, located at 55 Fifth Street S.

Museum of Fine Arts, located at 255 Beach Drive NE.

Free admission for everyone

20% discount on new memberships

Pop up origami folding station in the lobby. Fold a paper crane, fox, whale, and more

Family activities and games in the Marly room

The Dali Museum, located at 1 Dali Boulevard

Free admission for Pinellas County residents with a valid ID

Non-Pinellas residents who purchase regular-price admission will receive a voucher for a free return visit valid through October 31, 2019

The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art, located at 150 Central Avenue

Admission includes access to our current special exhibition, Environmental Impact II

Explore the galleries with a fun scavenger hunt and hands-on activities for kids

Due to the high volume of visitors, there will be no public tours

Florida CraftArt Gallery, located at 501 Central Avenue

“Beautiful and Bizarre” figurative ceramics invitational exhibit Is open through Oct 20

Morean Arts Center, located at 719 Central Avenue

FREE Saturdays at the Morean activities for children 5 – 10 with a guardian in the “Bank of America Children’s Learning Center”

EXHIBITS: “Artofficial Intelligence: The 8th Annual St. Petersburg Robot Exchange” – “You Can Feel What We See: Works by Pinellas County Students” – “Morean curated at the Hermitage: Richard Seidel” (located at 151 7th St. S.)

Morean Art Center for Clay, located at 420 22nd Street S.

Featuring an exhibit of work created by their 2019-20 Artists in Residence. The 48 working artists with studios at the Center also have a wide selection of hand-made pottery and sculpture on sale in their retail areas.

The Chihuly Collection, located at 720 Central Avenue

The Chihuly is FREE for children under 5 and $3 for WIC and EBT Card Holders through the “Museums for All” program, an ongoing offer that will also apply on Sept. 21.

St. Pete Store, located at 100 Second Avenue NE.

10% off store purchases, no minimum

For more information on Free Museum Day throughout St. Petersburg, please click here.