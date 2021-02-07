Several seriously injured after car crashes into Clearwater home

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple people suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a home in Clearwater early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at a house on 16 N. Highland Avenue around 4:18 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they immediately began removing victims from the wreckage.

The victims were unable to be airlifted to the hospital due to the severe weather at the time, so the patients were transported by ground as trauma alerts.

It is unknown whether anyone was inside the residence at the time of the crash.

This story will be updated.

