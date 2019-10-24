Several pets die in Lealman mobile home fire; family displaced

LEALMAN, Fla. (WFLA) – A family barely escaped with their lives after a fire destroyed their mobile home in Lealman Thursday morning.

Sadly, not all the pets made it out.

Donald Burleson said he woke up around 3 a.m. Thursday morning to the smell of smoke.

He’s lived in the Florida Sands Mobile Home Park on 50th Avenue North in Lealman for five years.

Burleson immediately woke up everyone in the house.

They ran out with barely any clothes on their back.

A neighbor captured flames rising in the sky with cell phone video.

Eagle 8 HD showed fire crews working to extinguish the flames.

After the smoke cleared, nothing was left of Burleson’s home.

He couldn’t save all his cats inside.

“I tried to get our cats, man broke her heart, my heart too. But we lost about six of them,” he said. “Everything we had was in there. Clothes, food everything. Now we don’t have nothing.”

Burleson is thankful the family made it out okay.

Red Cross is working with the family of six to find shelter.

Friends have started a Go Fund Me account to help the family get back on their feet.

