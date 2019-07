ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Several people have been injured following a bus crash involving a PSTA bus.

The accident happened near 26th Avenue North and 34th Street. The southbound lanes of 34th Street are closed between 22nd Avenue North and 26th Avenue North.

The St. Petersburg Police Department believes the injuries are minor.

A crew is headed to the scene stick with WFLA for updates.