Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several mobile homes have been damaged in Pinellas Park according to Pinellas Park Fire Rescue.

Pinellas Park Fire Rescue says that about a dozen homes suffered damage at Palm Grove Mobile Home Park. There are also damage to powerlines all along the street

There is also reported damage at the Clearwater Cascades Mobile home Park on 66th Street North.

Fire rescue officials say there are no reports of injuries.

