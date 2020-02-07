PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several mobile homes have been damaged in Pinellas Park according to Pinellas Park Fire Rescue.
Pinellas Park Fire Rescue says that about a dozen homes suffered damage at Palm Grove Mobile Home Park. There are also damage to powerlines all along the street
There is also reported damage at the Clearwater Cascades Mobile home Park on 66th Street North.
Fire rescue officials say there are no reports of injuries.
LATEST POSTS
- Stamkos, Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lift Lightning over Pens
- Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park
- I-275 Northbound reopened following crane collapse
- Tree falls onto Seminole home, 1 person injured
- ‘A floating prison’: Cruise of Asia ends in virus quarantine