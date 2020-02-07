Several mobile homes damaged in Pinellas Park

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New_BREAKING_NEWS_Graphic_87959

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several mobile homes have been damaged in Pinellas Park according to Pinellas Park Fire Rescue.

Pinellas Park Fire Rescue says that about a dozen homes suffered damage at Palm Grove Mobile Home Park. There are also damage to powerlines all along the street

There is also reported damage at the Clearwater Cascades Mobile home Park on 66th Street North.

Fire rescue officials say there are no reports of injuries.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 Northbound

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 Northbound"

Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crane collapses shutting down traffic on I-275 NB"

Tree falls onto home in Seminole

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree falls onto home in Seminole"

DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "DANGEROUS DATING: Local psychology warning about online teen dating"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk halls with brother's suspected killer"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

Lawmakers respond to President Trump’s post-impeachment speeches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmakers respond to President Trump’s post-impeachment speeches"

State, defense deliver opening statements in nearly decade old ice cream man double-murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "State, defense deliver opening statements in nearly decade old ice cream man double-murder case"

Loophole allows contractors to work under someone else's license, sometimes misleading consumers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loophole allows contractors to work under someone else's license, sometimes misleading consumers"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss