Several injured in boat explosion, fire in unincorporated Largo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several people are injured after an explosion and boat fire took place in unincorporated Largo.

According to Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue, they responded to the incident around 3:55 p.m. Sunday at the Indian Springs Marina located at 15151 113th Ave. North.

Fire rescue crews say the fire and explosion happened as the boat’s operator started up the boat just after refueling it and the explosion occurred.

A woman, who is the boat operator’s daughter, was thrown from the boat. Another man who was with them, jumped off the dock and into the water to rescue the woman.

Fire rescue crews say the woman was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with minor injuries. The boat operator and man who jumped in the water to help were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Crews have put out the fire and are saying the boat is a total loss.

Hazmat units are also on the scene to help contain spilled fuel.

Pinellas County deputies are currently conducting an investigation.

LATEST STORIES: