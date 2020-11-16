Several beached boats removed in Gulfport, two remain on dry land

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Four of the six boats that washed ashore in Gulfport last week have been removed. The owners worked with the city to either dismantle them and scrap them or refloat them. City workers removed one of the boats over the weekend. Two of them were refloated today.

“We removed two of these boats using the crane and seatow,” said city spokesman Justin Shea. “These boats were insured. “

None of the boat owners were available for comment today.

Lithia Castillo who lives aboard her boat says it wasn’t damaged by Eta, but she rode out the storm in it. It was a bit dicey.

“It was very scary. We had a lot of winds the day before,” said Castillo. “So a lot of boats were already taking a beating from the winds. And when the storms came through, the winds really picked up along with the waves. “

The city is working with the owners of the two boats that are still on dry land on the city’s municipal beach. One of the boat’s owners is arranging removal with a crane company and seatow. The city is communicating with the owner of the other vessel, who is currently out of the country.

The issue with that boat is it is a steel hull vessel. If the owner were to sign the boat over to the city, workers could dismantle it onshore. If not, the city will have to pay to have it removed using a large crane and barges, and then it will have to bill the owner.