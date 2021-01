ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – 11 apartments have been evacuated in St. Petersburg following an explosion.

According to St. Petersburg police, the explosion took place shortly after 3 p.m. inside an apartment at the Alta Mar at Broadwater apartments on 34th Terrace South.

The Tampa Bomb Squad has been called to the scene to clear it and make sure it’s safe for residents to return.

Police are still working to determine whether anyone was injured.