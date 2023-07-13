MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Several animals were killed in a fire at the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center at John’s Pass Village & Boardwalk early Thursday.

Madiera Beach Fire Department Fire Chief Clint Belk said crews were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions at the front of the building.

Belk said he is not sure how many animals died in the fire but the building was severely damaged.

“Unforntualy it does appear to be a large loss of animal life involved. It’s definitely unfortunate,” Belk said.

Belk said a former mayor of Madiera Beach owned the property.

“This affects us greatly. The owner of this was a former mayor of Madiera Beach. He’s been a huge supporter for the fire department. It does hurt. Being a small-knit community, we know these people with a first-name basis,” Belk sad.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The State Fire Marshal and Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Arson Unit will investigate the fire.

The Madiera Beach Fire Department Fire will remain at the scene for several more hours.