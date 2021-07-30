Serious crash kills 2, causes closures on Tyrone Boulevard in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have died in a serious crash in St. Petersburg, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Tyrone Boulevard from 9th Avenue N. and 22nd Avenue N. should be avoided at this time as police investigate. According to police, multiple victims have been sent to a hospital for treatment.

Some of the victims are children, although it is not yet known if they were the fatalities.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Tyrone Boulevard and Norfolk Street N.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

