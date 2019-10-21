FHP: Seminole woman fled 2 accidents before causing fatal crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seminole woman reportedly caused multiple crashes over the weekend, including one that was fatal.

Katlynn M. Smith, 28, is charged with vehicular homicide and hit and run with property damage, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say someone called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that Smith’s vehicle was involved in two separate crashes.

As officers tried to locate the vehicle, Smith ran a red light at the intersection of 66th St and 70th Ave and caused a fatal crash, authorities said.

Investigators say Smith was previously involved in a crash near Starkey Road and Bryan Dairy Road and fled the scene without stopping.

The driver she hit ended up following Smith as she drove recklessly along Bryan Dairy Road and saw her hit another vehicle that was stopped for a red light at the Belcher Road intersection. The driver said Smith then blew through the light. They called 911.

Neither of those crashes resulted in any injuries.

Authorities say Smith drove through another red light at 66th Street and 70th Avenue and hit the driver’s side door of a car driven by Kahn Nguyen, 53, of Largo.

Nguyen died from his injuries.

It’s still unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crashes.

Smith suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital Saturday. She is now in law enforcement custody.

Smith’s bond was set to $52,500. If bonded out, she must wear a GPS monitor and will not be allowed to drive.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

