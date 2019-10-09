Seminole woman arrested for sexual battery on 6-year-old girl

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have arrested a Seminole woman for sexual battery on a 6-year-old girl.

Deputies say their investigation began on Oct. 4 after the Florida Department of Children and Family received a report alleging sexual abuse involving the 6-year-old victim.

According to detectives, 19-year-old Erica Michelle Charles was babysitting the 6-year-old victim at the victim’s home between Aug. 2019 and Sept. 2019.

While at the residence, Charles showed the girl pornographic videos on her cell phone and directed the girl to perform a sex act on her. Charles also removed the victim’s clothing and sexually battered the victim on multiple occasions.

Detectives interviewed Charles, who admitted to acts listed above, and was arrested on Monday around 2:33 p.m. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Detectives believe there may be more victims and they are requesting the public to come forward with any information regarding inappropriate contact Charles may have had with other children.

Charles now faces three counts of sexual battery on a child less than 12 years old, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation, one count of prohibition of certain acts in connection with obscenity.

If you have any information regarding other potential victims, please contact Detective Pione or Detective Geoghegan with the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6200.

