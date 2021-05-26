Seminole man wins $1M prize from scratch-off game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is the latest Tampa Bay resident to claim a large prize from one of the Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games.

According to the Florida Lottery, 56-year-old Roger Smith claimed a $1 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

Smith purchased his winning ticket from Sadid Food Mart, located at 7790 Ridge Road in Seminole. The food mart will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 game launched in September 2020 and features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.