Seminole man wins $1M prize from scratch-off game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is the latest Tampa Bay resident to win the top prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 34-year-old Raymond Gohring from Seminole won $1 million from the CASH CLUB scratch-off game. Gohring chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from the Publix located at 674 150th Avenue in Maderia Beach. The grocery store will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

CASH CLUB features 10 top prizes of $1 million and gives players the chance to win $20 to $500 instantly with four additional bonus plays. When players scratch a 5X or 10X symbol, they can win five or 10 times the prize shown. This $10 game offers more than $146 million in total cash prizes and the overall odds are 1-in-3.38.

