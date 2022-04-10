CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police took a Seminole man into custody Friday after he was caught speeding on US-19, according to an affidavit.

Police said Joey Allen Fox, 30, was going 112 mph while in a 55-mph zone as seen on radar.

The affidavit said a responding officer spotted Fox speeding and cutting off vehicles, nearly hitting several of them.

The officer managed to catch up with Fox and initiated a traffic stop. At the time of the stop, Fox was going 86 mph, police said.

After pulling Fox over, the officer noticed that the driver had bloodshot eyes, slurred speed, and swaying movement. Police said Fox had a scent of marijuana and alcohol on his person.

The affidavit said Fox refused to give a breath sample or take field sobriety tests.

While Fox was taken into custody, police said they found a gun in his right pocket that he did not have a concealed carry permit for.

He was arrested on a racing on highway charge, among other charges.