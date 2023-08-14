PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole man died after officials said he fled a crash scene.

The 57-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on Bay Pines Boulevard Sunday evening when he lost control of his Ford Ranger.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the pickup truck crashed through a fence and then hit a parked landscaping truck.

After the crash, troopers said the driver fled the scene on foot. He was later found unconscious by Pinellas County deputies.

The ma was taken to a hospital, where he died.