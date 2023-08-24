PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole man was arrested Thursday for watching a woman through her bathroom window while naked, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

David Henning, 71, allegedly entered the victim’s backyard through an enclosed privacy fence and secretly watched her through the bathroom window as she got ready for work.

Deputies said Henning had no pants or underwear on, completely exposing his genitals.

The victim reported the incident to deputies on Wednesday who observed Henning in the act the following day.

Henning was arrested and charged with voyeurism and burglary.

Henning admitted to regularly entering the woman’s backyard and watching her because he was curious and sexually motivated to see her naked.

The investigation is ongoing.