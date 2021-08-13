Seminole man arrested for threatening to harm Disney executives

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seminole man is now in jail after deputies say he made numerous threats online toward Walt Disney World executives.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were notified on Wednesday by the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange of threats made on Twitter by 31-year-old Steven Jordan.

Deputies say Jordan created a Twitter account on Sunday and made a total of 186 tweets within a three-hour period.

According to detectives, two of these tweets were directed at Walt Disney World, saying “@Disney or we will blow up all of your execs houses with C4” and “@Disney I will toss a hand grenade threw their loft window.”

The sheriff’s office says there were several other tweets directed toward Activision Games in reference to their video games, derogatory comments about their executives, and other current litigation issues.

Twitter suspended Jordan’s account later in the day on Sunday.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Section detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to determine Jordan was the owner of the Twitter account responsible for creating the tweets. When detectives found Jordan and interviewed him, he admitted to posting the threatening tweets.

According to detectives, Jordan was previously convicted on the charge of false report about planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction in 2019.

He is now facing a charge of threatening to throw, place, or discharge a destructive device.

Jordan was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without incident and is being held on a $10,000 bond.