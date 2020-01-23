Seminole man arrested for possession of child pornography, video voyeurism

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies say a child pornography investigation has now led to a video voyeurism investigation and the arrest of a Seminole man.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested 40-year-old Jessie Chester, charging him with 20 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of video voyeurism.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, “through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to recover numerous images depicting child pornography from Chester’s cell phone and from his cloud-based storage account.”

While conducting that investigation, detectives stumbled on multiple images of adults using the restroom in Chester’s home. They believe he hid some sort of recording device in the bathroom to capture those.

Detectives say Chester admitted to downloading multiple images of child pornography. He also told detectives he secretly used a cell phone to record videos of adults using his bathroom.

The bathroom videos were uploaded to a public internet site, according to detectives. Law enforcement officials have been able to identify two of the victims.

Authorities are now looking into the possibility that there are additional victims.

If you believe you are the victim of voyeurism, please contact Detective Paden with the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727-582-6200.

