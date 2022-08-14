PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole man was arrested in Pinellas Park on Saturday after allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car.

According to an arrest report from the Pinellas Park Police Department, Agustin Garcia Librado, 37, was pulled over for driving recklessly in the area of 49th Street North and Daniel Drive just before 2 a.m. Officers reportedly observed him swerving between lanes and needlessly slowing down and speeding up.

Officers said Librado refused a breath alcohol test, but “showed multiple signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcohol”, including unsteady balance, bloodshot eyes and the smell of alcohol on his breath. He also reportedly “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests.

Officers discovered a child was in the back seat of the car when it was pulled over. Any identifying information about the child, such as their age, gender or relationship to Librado, was redacted from the arrest report.

Librado was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with child abuse, DUI involving a minor and driving without a license. Police said he has never been issued a valid driver’s license in any U.S. state.