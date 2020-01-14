SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two fires broke out at the same home in Seminole this week, officials said.
There is no word on injuries.
Officials said crews were battling the fires at a home in the 11900 block of 104th Court.
Firefighters initially responded to the home around 8:30 a.m. Monday, then it caught fire again around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fires.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida teen installs cameras in home to prove parental abuse
- IT’S A RUNNER’S LIFE: A mother’s love runs deep to remember her son
- Titans running incredible playoff gauntlet
- Seminole home catches fire twice in 1 day
- Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill holding funny video battle on Twitter to win free tickets to AFC title game