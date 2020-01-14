Seminole home catches fire twice in 1 day

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Two fires broke out at the same home in Seminole this week, officials said.

There is no word on injuries.

Officials said crews were battling the fires at a home in the 11900 block of 104th Court.

Firefighters initially responded to the home around 8:30 a.m. Monday, then it caught fire again around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fires.

