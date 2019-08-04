Seminole High to retire jersey of 17-year-old killed in DUI crash

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Seminole High School will be retiring the number #22 jersey in honor of a football player who was killed in June.

The Seminole Warhawks Football Twitter page posted “No Warhawk football player will ever again wear #22,” the tweet reads.

We will retire the Jersey of Sophie Delott before our home game on August 16th vs Gibbs. No Warhawk football player will ever again wear #22. — SeminoleWarhawksFB (@WarhawksFB) August 4, 2019

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Neil Singhal,69, was driving westbound on the Indian Rocks Causeway Bridge when witnesses say Signhal veered into the bicycle lane and struck Sophie Delott, 17, throwing her from the bicycle.

Singhal was not injured in the crash. Troopers arrested him for DUI manslaughter.

If you would like to donate to Sophie’s GoFundMe page click here.