Seminole High School’s new program gives students the opportunity to earn professional licenses

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WLFA) – A new program at Seminole High School is teaching students how to be environmental stewards and help them earn job certifications at the same time.

It has been a few years in the making, but the water sustainability resource program is finally underway at the school.

“Specifically we are targeting the water sector and employment opportunities in the water sector that will become available within the next 10 years,” said teacher Jerry Cantrell.

This is the first year of the program, offering four courses and giving students the opportunity to earn two licenses from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

With this being the first year, there are only 11 kids in the program but all of them love it.

“You get to experiment with so many things that you have never done before or thought you could do,” said senior Rachel Wing.

This new program is set up to teach kids the skills needed to get a job right out of high school or even in different career paths.

“You might need to know where your water comes from and how to purify it, especially in the future,” said freshman CJ Roeser.

“If nothing else, what I can end up doing is taking my certificates and move anywhere in the country,” added senior Riley Roof.

Cantrell told News Channel 8 they are in the process of adding a third license opportunity the students can earn through the program and he hopes that process will be complete by the end of the year.

