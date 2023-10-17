SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Seminole High Warhawk Marching Band is grabbing their instruments and hitting the practice field, as they’ve been invited to perform at the 2025 Rose Parade produced by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association.

The parade in Pasadena, California, traditionally precedes the Rose Bowl, which takes place on New Year’s Day.

Every year, more than 100 marching bands compete for the 22 openings in the parade.

Students will be a part of history because the Rose Parade has been an annual tradition for more than 130 years dating back to 1890.

“We were told we weren’t going to get in for five to seven years,” said Lauren Basara, a senior at Seminole High School. “We were all under the expectation that we’re doing this for the future for the Seminole community and for the future band. We were just doing this video for the future of the program, and we had no idea that we would get in this soon.”

The Warhawk Marching Band also performed in the Tournament of Roses Parade in 2005 and 2013.

The trip will cost approximately $3,000 per student. Nearly 150 band members will march in the parade.