Seminole family of 7 homeless after tree falls on house during storm

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A family is without a home after a massive oak tree crashed into their roof during the storm.

Two minutes after Thursday night’s tornado warning, a huge oak tree fell on top of David Freeman’s home.

“It sounded like destruction,” Freeman said. “I saw the shed which is an aluminum shed just get destroyed, so that’s what I thought it was.”

Although a number of people reported seeing a tornado, the National Weather Service has not confirmed reports of a tornado at this time.

Freeman told 8 On Your Side, seven people, including himself, were inside at the time of the crash. One baby is included in that number. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

Seminole County Fire Rescue arrived to the house within minutes of the tree toppling over. EMS took Freeman’s step dad to the hospital for minor injuries. He is expected to be okay.

Freeman said he never thought anything like this would happen.

“It was great for shade and everything else, but I never thought the whole tree would come down,” Freeman said. “When it came down I thought it’d be branches. I didn’t think the wind would take the whole tree down.”

Now a huge cleanup effort is underway. Cleanup crews will have to remove this tree and eventually the damage to the home will have to be fixed.

