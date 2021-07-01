Seminole booster club treasurer accused of stealing $43K from club account, spending it on herself

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County woman who was appointed treasurer for the Seminole High School football booster club was arrested on Thursday for scheme to defraud, according to deputies.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Elise Minzer stole a total of $43,000 and spent the money on herself.

Detectives say during the investigation, they learned Minzer was the treasurer of the booster club from February 2019 until April 30, 2021 and applied for and was assigned a debit card for the booster account. Authorities say they discovered over 100 unauthorized transactions on the debit card for airline tickets, liquor, car repairs, cable bills, several monthly car payments and tickets to the Sugar Bowl.

According to the sheriff’s office, Minzer wired $21,000 into the account after complaints of bounced checks. The booster club suffered a loss of approximately $22,000.

Minzer admitted to deputies to using the debit card for unauthorized personal use, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.