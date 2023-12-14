INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The Indian Rocks Beach Christmas boat parade has been canceled, the city announced Thursday.

The parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, will not go on due to this weekend’s impending weather.

The parade will not be rescheduled.

“See you next year,” the city said in a press release.

Indian Rocks Beach is not the first city to cancel its Christmas boat parade. On Wednesday, Treasure Island also announced its holiday boat parade would be pushed back because of the weather.

Treasure Island’s Holiday Lighted Boat Parade now start at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22.