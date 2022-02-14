ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department has a new tool to fight crime. It’s a dog – but this dog doesn’t have fur, doesn’t need food and doesn’t get tired.

SPOT is a remote-control robotic dog that can climb stairs, open doorknobs and move over rough or uneven terrain.

“We are the third law enforcement agency in the United States to have a piece of equipment like this,” St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said.

Chief Holloway showed SPOT off to a group of news reporters Monday. He says SPOT will be used to help de-escalate stand-offs, avoid use of force and assist officers when they need it most.

“He can open a door – or it – can open a door, it can go inside, it can take a look around to see what’s there, what danger is there,” the chief explained.

SPOPT is loaded with cameras and an intercom system.

What SPOT doesn’t have is a mouth, so it can’t bite. And it won’t carry any weapons.

SPOT is also very firm on its feet. Chief Holloway bumped into SPOT during the news conference to show how it can remain stable.

“You can’t kick it over really,” he said. “It just resets itself.”

No public funds were used to purchase SPOT. It was a gift from the Speer Foundation and St. Pete residents Brett and Lisa Speer Vickers.

“With tools like this, the officers stress levels go way, way down. As you know, officers are human beings just like us – if anyone is in fear for their life, they’re going to make different decisions,” Brett Speer said.

SPOT is a part of a new age of policing that appears to be here to stay.

“Thirty-six years – I never thought I would see a day like this,” Chief Holloway said.