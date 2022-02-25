Security ramps up for Firestone Grand Prix, anti-drone technology deployed

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is ramping up security for this year’s Firestone Grand Prix event.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway said it will be all hands on deck for the big event.

“There are officers out there in uniform and in plain clothes,” Chief Holloway said. “We also need your help out there, the civilians. So if you see something, say something. Report it, so we can make sure this stays a safe event.

The department also paired up with Dedrone for this year’s race. Dedrone is a company that employs technology that detects unmanned drones.

The area surrounding the race was classified as a ‘no-fly zone.’ Pilots are barred from drone flights over the racecourse. Dedrone generally uses fixed sites, but designed a special unit to use for the race.

Chief Holloway said he believes if the technology proves successful, it may be worth purchasing in the future.

“We have the Grand Prix. What if Tampa wants to use it for the superbowl?” Holloway asked. “So, we want to make sure we’re not just putting it at one location. We want to be able to use it throughout the Tampa Bay area.”

If officers locate someone flying a drone in the no-fly zone, generally they will warn the pilot and let them know what they are doing is against the law. But the operator could face a civil fine.

Holloway estimated more than 100,000 people will show up for this year’s Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg.